Watch video: Bihar's 'bunty aur babli' steal alcohol bottles from jeep

In the liquor-banned state of Bihar, a video of citizens trying to steal away alcohol containers from a jeep bearing on number plate to roughly read," BR 51 P 7747". This led to re-think on the implementation of the ban and took to capture the reality of the locals' approach towards drinking the beverage.

Seeing the vehicle filled with alcohol, the villagers thrashed the vehicle and started looting the liquor which was being smuggled. The incident took place near the Mahacha Bazar of the Uchkagaon police station area. We see several people going crazy to grab as many cans they can procure, creating chaos and ruckus around. In the video we can hear a person saying, "poora loot chal rha hai (entire theft is happening)" and adds to satire saying that 'Bunty aur babli' are stealing away liquor to the fullest capacity possible.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Learning about the incident, the police station chief, Abdul Majeed reached the spot along with the team force. But before the arrival of the police, the people had already looted bottles of liquor. However, eight people were arrested by the police charged for looting, a video has also gone viral on social media of the incident.

All the arrested people are residents of Mahacha of Uchkagaon. It was also alleged that some of the police personnel were also seen carrying the liquor bottles for themselves.



Earlier on December 16, the bike-borne smugglers carrying bottles of liquor were looted near Semra Bazar of the Gopalpur police station area. This is the second case of liquor robbery just five days after this incident.



Questions are being raised on the vehicle investigation being done by the police on the main roads. The question is also arising that despite so much police investigation, how is the liquor reaching the streets of different villages of the district indiscriminately.

What is true? Take a look at the video, here:

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 03:43 PM IST