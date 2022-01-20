Watch video: Bihar men refuse to get jabbed against COVID-19; one climbs tree while another attacks health worker

Two incidents from parts of Bihar were reported wherein men refused to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, despite health workers reaching to their place.

When approached to administer the jab, one climbed the tree similar to what a Puducherry man did to avoid getting vaccinated, while another attacked health worker.

Bihar based boatman attacked a healthcare worker in Bihar when asked to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In the video, we can see the boatman involved fiercely resisting to take the dose and attacking the team of concerned.

According to reports, though apprehensive initially, he later got convinced to take vaccine.

Watch the video, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another instance, a man climbed tree to avoid the circumstance but took the vaccine eventually. In the video, the man can be seen having climbed the tree and later stepping down, in agreement to the health workers.

Watch the video, right here:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, it is true that no one can be compelled to take the doses of COVID-19 vaccination. Earlier the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had clarified that the coronavirus vaccine cannot be forced upon anyone but the government will spread awareness and educate people about the vaccine that this is for their own good and benefit.

Similar cases from the past:

In late December, Puducherry health authorities brought to notice that a middle-aged man climbed atop a tree near his home after he found the health team reaching his there. He ran away from the house carrying a machete and later climbed the tree.

While, an old woman and her family from the same UT had waded off the health workers, including Asha workers from not getting vaccinated after she enacted a drama as if getting possessed by the spirit of a Goddess 'Mariyathai' and scared the health volunteers away.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ As globe begins administering booster shots, netizens hit social media with hilarious memes

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:29 AM IST