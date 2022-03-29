Watch video: Berlin based Stella Bossi's latest addiction is Cappuccino, tries 'Giant Coffee' at Italy

Hey, coffee lovers! If you are someone who brags about self of drinking the beverage too often, you have someone to compete tough!

Stella Bossi, from Berlin, took to Instagram and wrote, "... I have addiction problems. My latest addiction is Cappuccino..." Later, she suggested that the cafe in Rome, Italy made her pay about 1,2 Euro per Cappuccino and then questioned loud to people of Germany over the price. This made her sip in more and more cups, however, she later skipped to the best part by trying the 'Giant Coffee'.

The clip was later shared by a travel page @map_of_europe, which happened to win nearly 4 Million views in a matter of few days. The video post was captioned to read, "Who's needs a Giant Coffee?"

Talking of Stella, her Instagram profile suggests her to be a travel bee, having also visited India last year.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:49 PM IST