Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Watch Video: Bangalore food blogger makes golgappa sandwich, leaves internet unimpressed

The viral video was shared on Instagram by blogger Anjali Dhingra’s and it has gained over 182k views.
FPJ Web Desk
Paani puri is no doubt the undisputed king of the street food for which people have immense love for. But, what about a golgappa sandwich? Sounds weird right? Well, a food blogger from Bangalore brought together two street food dishes that are loved by most Indians - golgappa and sandwich. The viral video was shared on Instagram by blogger Anjali Dhingra’s and it has gained over 182k views.

In the now-viral clip, the food blogger was seen stacking slices of bread and adding mint chutney, onions and tomatoes to it. In one of the slices, she adds mashed potatoes and some pieces of golgappas to it. After making her sandwich, she takes a bite. “It’s really good, you should try it out,” Anjali says in the video.

“What’s your fav sandwich?” the caption of the video reads.

Watch video here:

While some of the netizens gave this food experiment and a thumbs up, a large section of the internet was disgusted by it.

See their reactions here:

