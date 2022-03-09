Watch video: Badminton player Jwala Gutta's mom grooves to 'Srivalli' from Pushpa; Allu Arjun reacts

The Pushpa fever hasn't really faded away, with celebrities to commoners recreating the stylized moves and grooving to musical beats of the Allu Arjun starrer.

In a recent video went viral, we could see Badminton player Jwala Gutta's mother Yelan Gutta grooving to beats of 'Srivalli' from Pushpa: The Rise. The post was shared by sportswoman and actor Vishnu Vishal’s wife Jwala on Twitter, it was captioned to read, "Pushpa madness caught my mom also.”

As the clip kept doing rounds on Twitter, it also caught Allu Arjun's attention. The Tollywood star commented on the video with laughing and heart emoji.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:18 PM IST