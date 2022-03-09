e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Watch video: Badminton player Jwala Gutta's mom grooves to 'Srivalli' from Pushpa; Allu Arjun reacts

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The Pushpa fever hasn't really faded away, with celebrities to commoners recreating the stylized moves and grooving to musical beats of the Allu Arjun starrer.

In a recent video went viral, we could see Badminton player Jwala Gutta's mother Yelan Gutta grooving to beats of 'Srivalli' from Pushpa: The Rise. The post was shared by sportswoman and actor Vishnu Vishal’s wife Jwala on Twitter, it was captioned to read, "Pushpa madness caught my mom also.”

As the clip kept doing rounds on Twitter, it also caught Allu Arjun's attention. The Tollywood star commented on the video with laughing and heart emoji.

Check here:

ALSO READ

Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: SIES College graduate expresses joy in 'Pushpa' style, recreates 'Jhukega nahi' move in... Watch video: SIES College graduate expresses joy in 'Pushpa' style, recreates 'Jhukega nahi' move in...

ALSO READ

Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings Aditya A's trending 'Chaand Baaliyan' Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings Aditya A's trending 'Chaand Baaliyan'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:18 PM IST