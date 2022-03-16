Watch video: Argentinian family returns home after 22-year world tour

An Argentinian family, also being identified as the Zapp family, has been travelling around the world since the year 2000. As we are in the third month of 2022, this family has returned home after their long vintage car drive for almost 22 years.



The family including Herman and Candelaria and their children have been on the road journey for a total of 362,000 kilometres (225,000 miles) and have surfaced through five continents and 102 countries in their 1928 Graham-Paige.

Have they completed the world tour? According to reports, the Zapp family they have stopped off in this town on the border with Uruguay and are soon to finish the trip of a lifetime. They arrived back on Sunday via same Buenos Aires site they left on January 25, 2000, on their journey.



Herman told AFP, "I have very mixed feelings. We are ending a dream, or fulfilling a dream. What will come now? Thousands of changes, thousands of options."



The family has literally grown bigger in these 22 years. The couple raised four children while travelling across the world. Herman was 31 when the trip began and is now 53. Candelaria was 29 when the journey began and is now 51. Then they had a kid named Pampa, who is now 19-year-old born in the US, 16-year-old Tehua born in Argentina, 14-year-old Paloma in Canada and 12-year-old Wallaby in Australia.



The couple's story is quite interesting. Their wanderlust bug occurred six years after they got married. They had gone for a backpacking trip in Alaska and this is when they thought they can do more.



According to Gulf News, they were offered a 1928 model of an American make called Graham-Paige back then. The car was in terrible shape but they made it work.

