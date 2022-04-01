Watch video: Animated spiderman grooves to Tamil version of 'Oo Antava Mawa' from Pushpa

You were wrong if you believed the Pushpa fever to have gone off air! This video, doing rounds on the internet, has stunned netizens for animated character hooking to the item number from Pushpa: The Rise.

South Indian TV actress Sridevi Ashok shared a clip on Instagram last month that shows Spiderman grooving to the beats of Samantha's 'Oo Antava Mawa', however to its Tamil version 'Oo Solriya'.

In the video, we can see the spiderman performing claps, hand raises, also the sexy bends that song films. As the character enjoys the music and dances, the actress cheers him with applause in the background.

Since posted, the clip has gathered 600K views, 29K likes and dozens of comments. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:23 PM IST