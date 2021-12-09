Watch Video: An elderly couple sells food on street for survival, earns love and respect from netizens

Who doesn't love to have street food or try some yummy food while traveling through lanes. Next time you pass by Nagpur street, try to taste some poha and vadas from this elderly couple.

A trending video shows an old couple selling food, 'tarri poha' and preparing some 'potato vada' on the streets. The tarri poha which happens to be their USP cost only Rs 10.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram by food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha, the couple is seen selling snacks in front of Pandit Nehru Convent in Tandapeth, Nagpur. The video has won several hearts and huge respect for the elderly couple.

Take a look at the video, here:

The video was captioned to explain details of the couple. It mentioned that they were due on rent. 'This 70-year-old-couple was unable to pay the rent. So, they started selling tarri poha for a living. They wake up early in the morning, prepare everything and come here at 5am. They sell Nagpur-style tarri poha for only 10 Rs/- They are working over this small stall since 4 years for their survival. They are working hard and not losing hope. Let’s share this maximum and support them.'

The video has quickly made to 60,448 views and poured in many comments. Here are some reactions, take a look:

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:50 PM IST