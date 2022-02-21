Watch video: Amritsar's female chef sells huge parathas, her emotional story makes her 'warrior'

Food videos keep doing rounds on social media, some time for weird dish while attimes for emotional story of the chef.

In a video uploaded by food blogger @youtubeswadofficial, we can see Amritsar-based female chef selling huge parathas. Identified as Veena, she can be seen creating large parathas on the street along help of her daughters.

According to the video, her life story has left netizens on a emotional note, she was a house help for 20 years to take care for her four daughters. After the death of her better half, she held the responsibilty of earn a living. Now, the lady runs a paratha stall and makes one of the biggest parathas in Amritsar.

Netizens who watched the video and heard her story reacted in respect towards her and called her 'warrior'.

Here's how netizens reaced:

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: Food blogger bakes cake with mashed potato and gravy

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:07 PM IST