Watch video: Amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ukrainian female sobbingly sings National anthem

Since weeks, Ukrainians have lived under tension and fearful situation, over the advancing threat of an attack from Russia. Early on February 24, Russia triggered its shots towards the country, also shelling the capital city of Kyiv.

Amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis, videos of attacks, soldiers and people biding adieu to dear ones are surfacing on social media. Another heart-wrenching clip has gone viral on social media, where we can see a female in devastated but defiant state.

The video shows the Ukrainian lady sobbingly singing the National anthem while cleaning the window crashes with a broom at the bomb-stricken home in Kyiv.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:35 PM IST