Watch video: Ahmedabad foodie tries 'fire panipuri', netizens in splits

We all love street food are all time ready to taste some chaat, isn't it? How far can you to try something unique, crazy and at the same time scary? It surely appears challenging to try out a burning piece of pani puri.

'Fire panipuri' is the name! Recently, a food blogger from Ahmedabad got daring to threat their craving for a panipuri - by eating the 'fire panipuri'. The video shared by her on Instagram has gone viral.

In the video we can see the foodie quickly eating the panipuri which is lit on fire, a blazing piece of golgappa goes into her mouth. The panipuri vendor holds in the panipuri filled with the regular ingredients and soon comes the twist, adding some fire to it with a lighter. The expressions of the food blogger is of both nervousness and excitement. As soon as the chaatwala brings the burning panipuri to her, she wide opens to relish the dish.

Watch the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Taking a deep look into the video, the stuffed panipuri seemed to have camphor at the top that made t easy to take the fiery twist.

As the video was shared on social media, netizens have taken to the comments section to express their cravings for this 'fire panipuri'. Also, several viewers are eager to know where exactly in the city can they get to try this.

Viewers are in splits to react on this now viral video as some others take to laugh and wonder why such stunts are tried on food, take to type, ' kuch bhi', 'why bro'...

Check out some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:08 PM IST