Watch video: Ahead of Punjab Election results, jalebi preparations gear up in Bhagwant Mann’s residence

Ahead of Punjab Election results, several videos hinting at the celebration mood near Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur are doing rounds on the internet.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidateBhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur on Thursday morning to offer prayers ahead of the counting of votes for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

In viral video, jalebis with the hope of victory were seen being prepared at the residence of Mann in Sangrur. Also, his residence has been decorated with flowers as he hopes to the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab as predicted by Exit polls.

"We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change (AAP)," said Mann to reporters, early on Thursday. The AAP was racing ahead of its rivals in Punjab leading in 64 seats, according to early trends.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Twitterati react with hilarious memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:38 AM IST