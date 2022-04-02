Watch video: After Sahdev Dirdo, THIS Chhattisgarh girl goes viral for singing Alka Yagnik's 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye'

To every 90s kid, the Bollywood beat 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' would be a memorable one, giving goosebumps and nostalgia. A student from Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh was seen singing the Alka Yagnik - Kumar Sanu duet in her lovely voice.

The state seems to be a den of young, budding music artists from its Sukma district's Sahdev Dirdo who went viral for his Bachpan Ka Pyar Boy song, and now being this girl performing over the romantic lyrics.

The clip was reposted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan, and is identified to show Muri Murami dressed in her school uniform. In the video, Muri confidently faces the camera to sing 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' from the Salman Khan-Rani Mukherji starrer movie of the same name.

However, originally, the clip was shared on Twitter by an account that goes by the name Tribal Army, hinting the location of where it was shot. WATCH:

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:04 PM IST