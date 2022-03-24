Watch video: Adorable trio groove to 'Dholida', 'Dol Doltay Varyavar' on sea shore

Do you think garba is only confined to Gujarati beats? Three dance enthusiasts took to deny such notion, by performing on the popular garba beat from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 'Dholida' and the Marathi hit song 'Dol Doltay Varyavar'.

Not just are the three, a young man accompanied by kids, energetically dancing n garba steps, but also the location hey have chosen is exceptional. The trio have filmed themselves over the wet sand of a sea shore.

However, to those who have tuned in to the 'Dol Doltay Varyavar' would be aware that the scenes show fisherwomen on a backdrop of they beaches. Similarly, the three garba lovers, identified as Dharmesh Patel, Vrunda Rathod and Dhrushti Bhanusali took to hit the sand to exhibit their dance potentials graciously.

Since the video was shared on Instagram, earlier this week, it has gathered over 12.8 K views and many likes. "Gujju Garba & Marathi Tadka," read the post caption.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:38 AM IST