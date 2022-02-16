Watch video: 7-year-old visually impaired girl plays Frédéric Chopin's 'Spring Waltz'

There's certainly a beautiful connection of the differently abled with music, especially the visually impaired. This video is a definite proof of the statement.

In a video going viral on Twitter, we can see a 7-year-old visually impaired girl soulfully playing Frédéric Chopin's 'Spring Waltz'. The girl has been identified as İpek Nisa Göker.

She can be seen flawlessly hitting the black and white keys on her instrument and also enjoying the music. Her auditory senses seem to do a commendable job in recreating the melody well.

Watch the video, right here:

