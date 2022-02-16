e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Watch video: 7-year-old visually impaired girl plays Frédéric Chopin's 'Spring Waltz'

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

There's certainly a beautiful connection of the differently abled with music, especially the visually impaired. This video is a definite proof of the statement.

In a video going viral on Twitter, we can see a 7-year-old visually impaired girl soulfully playing Frédéric Chopin's 'Spring Waltz'. The girl has been identified as İpek Nisa Göker.

She can be seen flawlessly hitting the black and white keys on her instrument and also enjoying the music. Her auditory senses seem to do a commendable job in recreating the melody well.

Watch the video, right here:

ALSO READ

Watch video: 'Sasta spiderman' exercises hanging from Faridabad balcony Watch video: 'Sasta spiderman' exercises hanging from Faridabad balcony
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement