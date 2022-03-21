Watch video: 6-year-old Andhra boy visits police station to complain about traffic congestion

A 6-year-old Andhra boy is going viral on social media for having visited the Palamaner police station of Chittoor district to complain about traffic congestion.

According to India Today, the young citizen has been identified as a UKG student who goes by the name Karthikeya aka Karthik. He told the Palamaner circle inspector N Bhaskar that the roads under going repair works over drainage concerns are leading to traffic.

The reports suggested that Karthik even requested the officer to visit the area inorder to resolve the issues. The boy’s attitude of concern left the on-duty officials impressed and he was offered with sweets. They also assured the young boy of looking into the raised matter. N Bhaskar also took to share his phone number with Karthik, and informed him to contact whenever he happened to face such issues while going to school, other.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:52 PM IST