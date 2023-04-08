 WATCH: Passenger dragged off American Airlines flight for requesting a drink; video surfaces
WATCH: Passenger dragged off American Airlines flight for requesting a drink; video surfaces

WATCH: Passenger dragged off American Airlines flight for requesting a drink; video surfaces

The 5-minute-long video of the incident was shared in the forum "r/PublicFreakout," on Reddit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Passenger dragged off American Airlines flight for requesting a drink; video surfaces | Reddit

A video of a first-class passenger being dragged off a flight has gone viral on social media. The US passenger was repeatedly asked to exit an American Airlines flight by the crew, all because he asked for a gin and tonic pre-departure.

In the video, the man seated in first class is seen arguing with airport personnel. The man asked what he'd done to prompt his removal. While the two men, who appeared to be officers, said that the man was 'not being respectful' by arguing with the flight attendant and that the pilot had requested his removal 'multiple times.'

Later, the man was kicked off the flight, he was pulled from his seat and handcuffed on the jet bridge. The passenger can be heard screaming out to 'stop'.

Man forcibly removed from flight after refusing multiple requests to leave from attendants, pilot, and police. All started over being denied a pre-takeoff gin and tonic.
by u/losfathead in PublicFreakout

Netizens react to the passenger's removal

According to the New York Post, one of the features of American Arlines' first-class service is the pre-departure beverage offerings, however, the reason for denying a drink to this man is unclear.

The clip has triggered an array of reactions on social media.

"The whining like a 5-year-old and the jumpy flailing certainly surprised me lmao," wrote a user.

"I have never seen a more embarrassing display in my entire career," another user commented.

" Whether it takes 30 seconds or 5 minutes, the result is always the same - you WILL be getting off the plane," a third user commented.

"The ending of this shit show was not what I expected," wrote another user.

