WATCH: US Coast Guard's dramatic swim to rescue a boat hit by giant wave goes viral

Monday, February 06, 2023
Twitter USCG Pacific Northwest
A chilling video of a huge wave tumbling and rolling a yacht off the US Pacific coast has appeared on the internet. The footage captures a rescue swimmer on duty trying to approach the boat which was capsized by a huge wave and save the people onboard.

Seconds into the video, we can see the wave gushing out in force and almost engulfing the boat. Miraculously, the US Coast Guard made a successful rescue which was confirmed by the official Twitter of the forces that reported the rescue swimmer battling giant waves to have saved the man onboard and later taken him to a nearby hospital.

"As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual. He was flown back to Coast Guard Base Astoria where EMS was waiting to evaluate and treat the man (sic)," tweeted USCG Pacific Northwest.

