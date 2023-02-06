WATCH: US Coast Guard's dramatic swim to rescue a boat hit by giant wave goes viral | Twitter USCG Pacific Northwest

A chilling video of a huge wave tumbling and rolling a yacht off the US Pacific coast has appeared on the internet. The footage captures a rescue swimmer on duty trying to approach the boat which was capsized by a huge wave and save the people onboard.

Seconds into the video, we can see the wave gushing out in force and almost engulfing the boat. Miraculously, the US Coast Guard made a successful rescue which was confirmed by the official Twitter of the forces that reported the rescue swimmer battling giant waves to have saved the man onboard and later taken him to a nearby hospital.

"As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual. He was flown back to Coast Guard Base Astoria where EMS was waiting to evaluate and treat the man (sic)," tweeted USCG Pacific Northwest.

WATCH VIDEO:

(2/4)…who launched motor life boats from STA Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue… pic.twitter.com/z92WvzpTG9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)