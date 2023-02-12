e-Paper Get App
The video of the man went viral on social media on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Moradabad: After a video of a stunted man riding a bullet bike in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad went viral on social media.

On Friday, a video of a man went viral on social media, in which a young man was sitting on a bullet, in the area of the ​​Pakbada police station and driving the bullet at high speed on the National Highway of Pakbada.

According to ANI, UP police officers have identified the number of the bullet and took the necessary legal action.

In the video, the man was seen performing stunts while sitting on the side of the bike. He put his life and the lives of others at risk by performing such a stunt on a freeway. The video shows the man driving the vehicle so fast that if he had accidentally lost his balance, his life would have been in danger.

According to the police, they have also started a continuous verification campaign to stop such dangerous stunts, but still, the process of making such videos of youngsters for the sake of social media is not stopping.

(With agency inputs)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

WATCH: UP man pulls off a bullet stunt on National Highway in Moradabad, video goes viral

Mumbai: Viral video shows cat jumping from Malad West flyover; here's what happened next... WATCH

AirTag to the rescue! US couple retrieve their stolen car with the help of the Apple gadget

WATCH: Crowd chants "God is great," as volunteers rescue family of 5 from Syria quake rubble

