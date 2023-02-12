WATCH: UP man pulls off a bullet stunt on National Highway in Moradabad, video goes viral

Moradabad: After a video of a stunted man riding a bullet bike in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad went viral on social media.

On Friday, a video of a man went viral on social media, in which a young man was sitting on a bullet, in the area of the ​​Pakbada police station and driving the bullet at high speed on the National Highway of Pakbada.

According to ANI, UP police officers have identified the number of the bullet and took the necessary legal action.

In the video, the man was seen performing stunts while sitting on the side of the bike. He put his life and the lives of others at risk by performing such a stunt on a freeway. The video shows the man driving the vehicle so fast that if he had accidentally lost his balance, his life would have been in danger.

According to the police, they have also started a continuous verification campaign to stop such dangerous stunts, but still, the process of making such videos of youngsters for the sake of social media is not stopping.

(With agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)