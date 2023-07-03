 WATCH: UP Man Breaks Gate With Bare Hands, Throws Potted Plants At Woman's Residence In Noida; Police Respond To Viral Video
The video of him angrily allegedly attacking a woman's house and damaging the property surfaced online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
An incident of a man displaying hooliganism in Noida's sector 56 has been reported. The video of him angrily allegedly attacking a woman's house and damaging the property surfaced online. It caught on camera the man destroying the residence's gate with his bare hands out of rage and throwing potted plants into the house to create a ruckus. The reason behind the incident is unknown.

More details about viral video

It was learned that the incident took place with a woman named Garima Rajput residing on the ground floor of the B-78 plot in sector 56 of Noida.

The incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera as it took place on June 24, at around 1 pm. In broad daylight, a man hit the house gate and broke it off the ground. Minutes away, he picked some potted plants outside the residence and started throwing them inside. The violent act which had the potential to hurt residents went viral and raised questions about the safety and security in the region.

Police respond

After the video was shared on Twitter by a journalist and went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the matter. DCP Noida informed that an FIR has been registered in the said case at Police Station Sector-58, Noida and necessary action is underway.

Noida: Woman Severely Injured As Bike-Borne Robbers Snatch Her Phone In Adobe Company's Vicinity;...
article-image

