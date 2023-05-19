Watch: Unusual scene unfolds in Ulhasnagar as couple spotted bathing in public on Scooty

Thane: In an unusual incident from Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, a man and a woman were caught on camera taking a bath on a scooty in the middle of the road. The video went viral amidst soaring temperatures across India, leading to calls for action against the couple.

The incident occurred at Ulhasnagar's Sector 17 main signal. WeDeserveBetterGovt Twitter page has shared the footage on its Twitter account. The footage shows the man and woman bathing while seated on the scooty, with the woman using a bucket to pour water on both of them as onlookers watched. People around them on the signal laughed as they saw the two-wheeler riders take bath in the middle of the road.

Furthermore, the video also shows the couple continuing their bath while riding the scooty. The video looks like it is scripted and the publicly done stunt was to capture the attention of the people on road.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thane police responds

Thane City Police has responded to the video, acknowledging it and stating that the information had been reported to Traffic Control Room, Thane for necessary action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral