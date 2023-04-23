WATCH: Unlimited thali for ₹50? Influencer shares video of Assam restaurant

Unlimited thali in ₹50 | Instagram/ Nikhil Chawla

Who doesn't love a good Indian thali? especially if the meal is within budget and offers unlimited servings. A video shared by food blogger Nikhil Chawla on Instagram has gone viral on social media. In it, he visits a restaurant in Assam that serves unlimited thali for just Rs 50. And, guess what? It has not two or three, but a plate full of different delicacies.

In the viral video, a man is seen preparing a buffet plate. He first places some lemon slices on the plate and then adds a spoonful of different chutneys, including peanut chutney, green chutney, black sesame chutney, and mustard.

Later on, he adds some vegetable dishes, including pitika and another dish made with potatoes. He also adds some rice and pours dal over it.

The restaurant in the video is Tholua Juti Bhujanalay in Chandmari, Guwahati, Assam.

The video garnered thousands of views on Instagram. Many people commented on the post.

"Yummy food," a user wrote.

"Yrrrr isse se mehngi to pani ki bottle ati hai," commented another user.

Others wrote that the thali was 'delicious' and were willing to try it at least once.

