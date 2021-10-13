Watch: Unacademy's new film goes viral; inspires netizens to learn from mistakes

Unacademy has unveiled its IPL film for this year, titled 'Mistakes - The Greatest Teacher,' commemorating its second year of association with the Indian Premier League as an official sponsor.

Within a few minutes of the film being released, it raked up thousands of views across social media platforms and was seen trending on Twitter at the Number 1 spot for the next few hours.

In keeping with precedent, the film draws an interesting correlation between cricket and education, with an inspirational message for young viewers. The film equates on-field misses in cricket with academic mistakes and urges Learners to embrace mistakes and learn from them.

Unacademy's new IPL film retains the flavour of the last IPL 'Cracking the Game' film and begins with the quintessential question, "IPL se kya seekha?."

The clip starts with cricket legend and Unacademy brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar asking the fundamental question and then cuts to a Learner who introduces the theme of the film,.

The narrative then intersperses match moments comprising missed catches, failed run outs, miss fields, and other embarrassing incidents with cutaways of Learners. The film drives the message that making mistakes is an inevitable part of learning and it's important to take every obstacle in your stride.

You can watch the film here:

Fans welcomed the Monday motivation, applauding Unacademy for espousing the importance of learning in the most unlikely situations.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:13 PM IST