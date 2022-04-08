Watch: Turkish chef CZN Burak cuts cucumber underwater, video wins 31 Million views

Had a cucumber salad just a while ago? We are sure that the vegetable wasn't chopped in this style!

In a bizarre video that hit Instagram, we can see Turkish chef CZN Burak cutting cucumber. Wondering, so what? The man exhibited the act underwater.

The clip begins with the chef smiling in front of the camera and vigorously taking the knife over the veggie. His repeated quick cuts let the sliced cucumber pieces float like bubbles.

Since shared a few days ago, the video has hit over 31 Million views, 2.9 Million likes and multiple comments. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:51 PM IST