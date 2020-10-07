Watch: Trump's return to the White House post-COVID-19 reminds Desi Twitter of Shah Rukh Khan's 'K3G' entry

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

A video shared on the official handle of Trump showed him exiting the presidential helicopter and entering the White House through the Blue Room balcony. The video, which had an intense music playing in the background, is reminding Desi Twitter of the iconic scene from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "If @realDonaldTrump was a #Bollywood star, this is how he would have been welcomed home like how #Jayaji welcomes @iamsrk in K3G."

"K3G scene recreated. Karan Johar will be proud of This," wrote another user.

Some even shared edited versions of the video, which featured Jaya Bachchan waiting with an 'aarti ki thaali'.

Check out the reactions here: