 WATCH: Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Artist At Odisha's Puri Beach
"Jai Ho," he captioned the reel that featured his sand art.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
WATCH: Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Artist At Odisha's Puri Beach | Instagram

Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his greetings and congratulations to India’s historic mission to the moon that saw the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday. The art came alive at the Puri beach in Odisha.

Using nearly 15 tons of sand, an art of Chandrayaan-3 with an installation of 500 steel bowls was created. It was learned that the 22-feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 was completed by Pattnaik along with his students from the art school.

The artist shared the illustration on social media. "Jai Ho," he captioned the reel that featured his sand art. "Congratulations team @isro," he wrote further on Instagram. The artwork was a majestic one that read aloud: "Vijayee Bhava (Victory be yours)."

WATCH VIDEO

More about the mission

Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists. It would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit. After a month-long journey, a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon is expected to take place on August 23 or 24.

WATCH: Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Artist At Odisha's Puri Beach

