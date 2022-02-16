Watch: Travellers encounter Lioness on village road in Gujarat, spine-chilling video goes viral

Rural roads have their own aesthetic appeal for city-residents. The lush greenery, clear skies and fresh-pollution free breeze are the things that come to our minds when we think about village lanes. However, sometimes, instead of all these natural attractions, you may encounter a dangerous wild animal on the way. Take a case of these two travellers who faced this situation while riding down a narrow village path.

The viral video was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. In the clip, one can see two people on a motorbike as they are passing through a village road. Soon they spot a big cat strolling in the distance.

The video reveals a lioness walking towards the bike. While the bike rider stays still, the woman riding pillion records the heart-stopping moment on camera.

Watch the video here:

Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India😊 pic.twitter.com/XQKtOcEstF — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 14, 2022

Luckily for the travellers, the lioness approaches the vehicle but does not attack them. Instead, she turns to the shrubs on one side. As the camera pans left, we see the lioness disappearing behind the bushes. According to the Twitter user, the incident took place in Gujarat.

The tweet read, "Co travellers on a village road. Happens in India." The clip has attracted more than 48,000 views till now.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:14 PM IST