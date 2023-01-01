WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

e-Paper Get App
A video that stunned social media users back in 2017 has resurfaced on Twitter and is still impressing netizens. The footage shows a transparent aquatic creature named Cystisoma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
The internet often sees and shares some bizarre and not-so-common things on the platform. In one such video that doing rounds on Twitter, we can see a crystal-like transparent creature being held in the hands of a human. Reportedly, the aquatic life has been identified as Cystisoma (marine crustaceans called hyperiid amphipods) which is transparent to camouflage midwater.

The video that stunned social media users back in 2017 has resurfaced on Twitter and is still impressing netizens. Since being shared a few days ago, it has won more than 12 million views and around 25K likes.

