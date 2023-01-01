WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

Viral video | Twitter

The internet often sees and shares some bizarre and not-so-common things on the platform. In one such video that doing rounds on Twitter, we can see a crystal-like transparent creature being held in the hands of a human. Reportedly, the aquatic life has been identified as Cystisoma (marine crustaceans called hyperiid amphipods) which is transparent to camouflage midwater.

Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs



The video that stunned social media users back in 2017 has resurfaced on Twitter and is still impressing netizens. Since being shared a few days ago, it has won more than 12 million views and around 25K likes.