WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

The internet often sees and shares some bizarre and not-so-common things on the platform. In one such video that doing rounds on Twitter, we can see a crystal-like transparent creature being held in the hands of a human. Reportedly, the aquatic life has been identified as Cystisoma (marine crustaceans called hyperiid amphipods) which is transparent to camouflage midwater.
Watch video:
The video that stunned social media users back in 2017 has resurfaced on Twitter and is still impressing netizens. Since being shared a few days ago, it has won more than 12 million views and around 25K likes.