Watch: Transit worker saves a life on train platform, chilling video shared online

A brave act was captured by the CCTV camera at Coliseum station, California, on Sunday. The video shows a transit worker saving the life of a man who accidentally fell onto the railway tracks just as the train was arriving at the platform. The transit worker at Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was quick to pull up the man and save his life right in time.

The transit worker aka saviour was identified as John O'Connor, he was at the station to control the crowd as many were travelling back from the Oakland Raiders game.