Watch: Transit worker saves a life on train platform, chilling video shared online

A brave act was captured by the CCTV camera at Coliseum station, California, on Sunday. The video shows a transit worker saving the life of a man who accidentally fell onto the railway tracks just as the train was arriving at the platform. The transit worker at Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was quick to pull up the man and save his life right in time.
The transit worker aka saviour was identified as John O'Connor, he was at the station to control the crowd as many were travelling back from the Oakland Raiders game.
The video was posted online by the San Francisco BART (SFBART) on its Twitter handle. The caption read, "Here is the dramatic platform video of our humble hero John O'Connor saving a man's life at the Coliseum station Sunday night. John is a Transportation Supervisor and has worked at BART for more than 20 years. An amazing rescue."
An onlooker, Tony Badilla, also recorded a video of the worker and the man hugging after the man was saved. The man thanked the transit worker for saving his life. He also tweeted the video on his Twitter account with the caption, "This #BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!!"
Twitterati had such heart-warming replies to both the videos. The worker was praised for his bravery multiple times.
