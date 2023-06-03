Watch: Tiger encounter turns nightmarish as curious feline refuses to release tourist van

We all enjoy spotting wild animals in their natural habitats, and many of us have visited wildlife parks for the thrill of observing these majestic creatures in the jungle. Among these encounters, coming across a tiger holds a special place in the hearts of tourists.
However, not all of these experiences turn out to be awe-inspiring. Some can quickly transform into nightmares for the unsuspecting visitors. A recent incident from a tiger enclosure at a zoo has gone viral on social media, where a group of tigers surprised tourists by getting up close and personal. One particular tiger took a liking to a tourist van and was reluctant to let go. The video capturing this event was shared on June 1.
The interaction extended longer than anticipated, and it might not have been enjoyable for all the passengers in the van. Eventually, the driver of the caged vehicle slowly moved along the path, bidding farewell to the friendly feline and leaving behind the curious onlookers.
Watch the video here:
Netizens react to the video
The video has gone crazy viral and garnered many reactions wherein Netizens try to describe the emotions of the tourists inside the vehicle.
Have a look at some of the reactions here:
