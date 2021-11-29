WATCH: This viral video of Tanzania TikTokers grooving to 'Raataan Lambiyan' will surely make your day!

Social media users are quite familiar with people grooving and lip-syncing to videos that end up going viral in absolutely no time. And if the song is a Bollywood number, the video is a guaranteed hit!

One such video has recently gone viral, leaving netizens in complete awe.

A video of a brother-sister duo from Africa swaying to a popular Bollywood song recently went viral on social media.

Kili Paul, a TikTok content creator, and his sister Neema are clothed in traditional Maasai costume in the short video that went viral first on TikTok, and later on Instgram and Twitter.

The adorable duo can be seen grooving to the song "Raataan Lambiyan" from the super hit film "Shershaah."

Have a look at the video that is sure to bring a smile on your face; right here!

The song is originally sung Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaurvideo has grown to become one of the most popular songs on the internet, with users recreating the video in various ways.

Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, also shared the viral video on Twitter, in which the siblings can be seen dancing to the music.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:21 PM IST