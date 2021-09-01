Watch: THIS viral rant about Mumbai traffic is every Mumbaikar ever!

Mumbai- the city of dreams turns into city of nightmares at times. Be it the water-logging after an hour of rain, local trains that rarely run on time, or the never-ending traffic, Mumbai tests a person at every single step.

Yet, we love Mumbai. A true Mumbaikar will always be found saying that they cannot imagine living in any other city. Why though?

Digital creator Viraj Ghelani asked him the same question when he was stuck in traffic for hours. While we have all the sympathy for his pain, one can not help but laugh at his hilarious rant.

In the video shared by Ghelani on his Instagram handle, he rants about how it took him 3 hours to reach Malad from Andheri. Moreover, the tragedy is that he lives in Borivali meaning 2 hours of traffic await him still.

"1.5 crore log rehte hai Mumbai mein. 3.5 crore log toh sirf Malad me rehte hai," rants a sarcastic Ghelani.

The video went viral as people could not stop laughing at the hilarious but relatable rant. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has more than 1.6 million views.

Watch the entire video here:

Here's how the audience reacted to the video:

