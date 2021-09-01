e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A case registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for 'objectionable words' against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:14 PM IST

Watch: THIS viral rant about Mumbai traffic is every Mumbaikar ever!

FPJ Web Desk
Digital creator Viraj Ghelani | Instagram

Digital creator Viraj Ghelani | Instagram

Advertisement

Mumbai- the city of dreams turns into city of nightmares at times. Be it the water-logging after an hour of rain, local trains that rarely run on time, or the never-ending traffic, Mumbai tests a person at every single step.

Yet, we love Mumbai. A true Mumbaikar will always be found saying that they cannot imagine living in any other city. Why though?

Digital creator Viraj Ghelani asked him the same question when he was stuck in traffic for hours. While we have all the sympathy for his pain, one can not help but laugh at his hilarious rant.

In the video shared by Ghelani on his Instagram handle, he rants about how it took him 3 hours to reach Malad from Andheri. Moreover, the tragedy is that he lives in Borivali meaning 2 hours of traffic await him still.

"1.5 crore log rehte hai Mumbai mein. 3.5 crore log toh sirf Malad me rehte hai," rants a sarcastic Ghelani.

The video went viral as people could not stop laughing at the hilarious but relatable rant. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has more than 1.6 million views.

Watch the entire video here:

Here's how the audience reacted to the video:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Video of 'One Direction' fame Louis Tomlinson bopping to 'Brown Munde' goes viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal