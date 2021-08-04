Watch: THIS nostalgic video about Mumbai locals will take you on a trip down the memory lane

Local trains are the lifeline of Mumbai. With all the crowd and mess, it's no less than any rollercoaster ride at an amusement park.

Ever since COVID-19 hit India, Mumbai's local trains came to a halt. The general public hasn't been allowed to travel in local trains to prevent the spread of the virus. They did allow us for a bit, but that only confirmed our fears as the second wave of Coronavirus came marching in.

Being separated for so long, we miss local trains. Remember waking up early yet rushing to catch the local? The crowd screaming "Andar chalo, jagah hai (move in, there's enough space"? Complaining every time the train was late? Craving for the window seat?

Mumbaikars have a lot of memories of local trains and they are desperately wishing to go back to travelling in them. YouTuber Nick's Instagram reel is the proof.

The YouTuber recently released a reel wherein he recreates memories of travelling in train and took Mumbaikars literally on a trip down the memory lane.

Watch the video here: