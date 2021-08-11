Watch: THIS little Manipuri reporter covering CM N Biren Singh's visit is winning hearts on Twitter

Media, the fourth pillar of democracy, holds enough merit to inspire people. Recently, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Senapati to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the district hospital. There, a little child who was reporting the event won his heart.

A video of the child went viral in which he is seen explaining the purpose of Mr Singh's visit to Senapati, details of his arrival and departure, and other related news. The Manipur chief minister loved the video and also shared it on his official Twitter account.

On Tuesday, sharing the 2-minute-20-second clip of the child reporter, Mr Singh wrote, "Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital." He also tagged Prime Miister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

The video soon went viral earning lot of praises for the young kid. As of Wednesday, 5 pm, the video has earned more than 52K views and more than 5K likes.

Here's how people are reacting to the reportage by the little kid. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:08 PM IST