Watch: THIS Instagram post is being called 'Cutest thing ever seen' by netizens; here's why kid's flight travel is viral

Instagram

In the era of felt importance towards communication and socialization skills, a boy was seen greeting people while he boarded a flight. In a recent Instagram post, we could see a video that showed a kid saying "Hi" to everyone he passed by before getting to his seat.

The clip has surfaced from abroad and it's now viral. Over 8 million views already, in a week's time!

Keli Nelson, the mother of a nearly two year old baby boy, shared the incident on social media. She captioned the video, to read, "Some good news for your feed. My social little 22-month-old greeting every passenger on every flight we took the past couple of weeks!"

It begins with the young one waving hand to a grey-haired elderly woman seated in the earlier seats of the flight, and continues to greet and smile and every passenger he comes across on the sides while he's on way to his reserved seat. The video shows that the boy is likely encouraged and greeted back by the passengers.

Netizens believe that it's one of the cutest thing that they ever came across on the internet. Many viewers felt the positive and good vibes on watching the clip. Here's what the comments section had to say:

