Watch: This adorable video shows dog skating and cycling with their owner

Many people prefer dogs as pets because they are the best friends to hang out with. They are the friendliest pet and can instantly lift anyone's spirits.

People adore their pets and will go to great lengths to show them how much they care for them. The recent viral video has gotten a lot of attention for being so cute and adorable. In this video, the women bought a harness for their dog and then took him on all of their adventures, such as skating and cycling.

This video was posted by Barked which has over 5.6 million followers. This post was captioned as “Got my dog a harness so she could join our cycle rides.” It was posted with an emoji of a cycle.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:16 PM IST