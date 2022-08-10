e-Paper Get App

Watch: Thief prays to diety before robbing valuables from temple

A lot of us would think that a robber would not be a pious person

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A lot of us would think that a robber would not be a pious person. In Jabalpur which is in Madhya Pradesh, a thief broke inside a temple and removed some time to worship a deity before robbing the valuables. The alleged incident took place at 4 Am in Sukha village which came under the Madhotal police station of Jabalpur. The village has a Lakshmi temple and that was the place where the robbery had taken place.

The incident was recorded on CCTV camera although the thief could not be recognised as his face was covered with a cloth.

Post entering the temple the thief was seen walking towards the idol with folded hands and offering prayers. It looks like he was saying sorry for the crime he was doing or was seeking blessings from the deity. He then looted the temple after his prayers and was seen running away with the donation box.

Read Also
Mumbai: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple in Goregaon
article-image
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Thief worships goddess before stealing temple's donation box, video goes viral
article-image
HomeViralWatch: Thief prays to diety before robbing valuables from temple

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal-winning shuttler Lakshya Sen shakes leg with loved...

Watch Video: Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal-winning shuttler Lakshya Sen shakes leg with loved...

Independence Day 2022: Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes...

Independence Day 2022: Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes...

Australia's women's team captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Australia's women's team captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Mumbai updates: Maha Cabinet to approve 44% hike in Metro 3 project cost today

Mumbai updates: Maha Cabinet to approve 44% hike in Metro 3 project cost today

Goa: Despite protests, Bainguinim garbage plant to take off

Goa: Despite protests, Bainguinim garbage plant to take off