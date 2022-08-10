Watch: Thief prays to diety before robbing valuables from temple

Image credit: Google

A lot of us would think that a robber would not be a pious person. In Jabalpur which is in Madhya Pradesh, a thief broke inside a temple and removed some time to worship a deity before robbing the valuables. The alleged incident took place at 4 Am in Sukha village which came under the Madhotal police station of Jabalpur. The village has a Lakshmi temple and that was the place where the robbery had taken place.

The incident was recorded on CCTV camera although the thief could not be recognised as his face was covered with a cloth.

Post entering the temple the thief was seen walking towards the idol with folded hands and offering prayers. It looks like he was saying sorry for the crime he was doing or was seeking blessings from the deity. He then looted the temple after his prayers and was seen running away with the donation box.