Watch: Tamil Nadu youth recreates Anirudh Ravichander's 'Mayakirriye', video goes viral with 2M views

If we were to list the songs trending on the internet, Anirudh Ravichander's 'Mayakirriye' beat is one of them, along songs from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa: The Rise, 'Arabic Kuthu', 'Kacha Badam'...

In a recent video, we can see Chennai based dance artist grooving to the beats of the Tamil song. The female who goes by the name 'krishnashilpa' on Instagram was seen recreating the steps of 'Mayakirriye' in style.

The now viral clip opens with the young woman performing to the lyrics of AniVee, and soon the camera shows of the scenes in her background. The hilarious touch to the dance video comes when a man (acting like a beggar) tries to make money over her dance as a passer-by pours in some cash to the begging bowl.

Since shared on Instagram a few days ago, the video has gained over 2 Million views, 247K likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 04:26 PM IST