Watch: Susanta Nanda IFS shares 'window shopping' video of deer, cheetah

Just like one would walk across the stores in a grand mall yet attimes purchase nothing, IFS officer Susanta Nanda tweeted a 'window shopping' video of two animals on a green field.

In the video we can see a deer and cheetah separated over a fence, however spending time along. The clip opens with the deer having some grass, as no sooner the wild cat jumps to steal the bunch of tender leaves. What makes it tricky, is the fence. The appearance in the video throws out the two to be in an affectionate gesture of fun and play, rather than attack and prey scenario.

Since shared on Twitter a few days back, the video has gathered over 70K views. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:22 PM IST