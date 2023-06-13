 Viral Video: Several People Standing Under A Tent Blown Into The Air By Stong Winds In China's Yishang (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Several People Standing Under A Tent Blown Into The Air By Stong Winds In China's Yishang (WATCH)

Viral Video: Several People Standing Under A Tent Blown Into The Air By Stong Winds In China's Yishang (WATCH)

The video was posted by Twitter user Siraj Noorani when strong winds hit the city of Yishang in Hubei on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

As Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies in the Arabian Sea, it is already affecting the weather in many parts of Asia. A recent video of several people trying to hold a tent from blowing away due to strong winds and finally how the tent fell down has gone viral on social media.

The viral video is from China, where strong winds hit the city of Yishang in Hubei on Sunday. The video was posted by Twitter user Siraj Noorani with a caption that read,"China - Several people were thrown into the air and fell while trying to hold a tent from blowing away in the #strong #wind that hit the city of #Yishang in #Hubei on Sunday. #China #Storm #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate."

In the viral video, one can see how several people are trying to hold on to the pillars of the tent. After a while, the wind blew away the tent, and a few people fell from a height.

Read Also
'One Contest You May Not Mind Losing': PM Modi Reacts To Japanese Ambassador Beaten By Wife At...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Trans-Influencer Goes Topless At White House's Pride Month Celebration

On Camera: Trans-Influencer Goes Topless At White House's Pride Month Celebration

Viral Video: Several People Standing Under A Tent Blown Into The Air By Stong Winds In China's...

Viral Video: Several People Standing Under A Tent Blown Into The Air By Stong Winds In China's...

Ever Tried Non-Veg Pani Puri? Bengali Chaat Shop Offering 'Chicken Puchka' & More Goes Viral For Its...

Ever Tried Non-Veg Pani Puri? Bengali Chaat Shop Offering 'Chicken Puchka' & More Goes Viral For Its...

Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Watch: Not Leaves Or Grass, Rare Video Of Deer Eating THIS Goes Viral

Watch: Not Leaves Or Grass, Rare Video Of Deer Eating THIS Goes Viral