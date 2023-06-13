Viral Video: Several People Standing Under A Tent Blown Into The Air By Stong Winds In China's Yishang (WATCH)

Twitter

As Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies in the Arabian Sea, it is already affecting the weather in many parts of Asia. A recent video of several people trying to hold a tent from blowing away due to strong winds and finally how the tent fell down has gone viral on social media.

The viral video is from China, where strong winds hit the city of Yishang in Hubei on Sunday. The video was posted by Twitter user Siraj Noorani with a caption that read,"China - Several people were thrown into the air and fell while trying to hold a tent from blowing away in the #strong #wind that hit the city of #Yishang in #Hubei on Sunday. #China #Storm #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate."

China - Several people were thrown into the air and fell while trying to hold a tent from blowing away in the #strong #wind that hit the city of #Yishang in #Hubei on Sunday.#China #Storm #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/AwRDkTcir9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 13, 2023

In the viral video, one can see how several people are trying to hold on to the pillars of the tent. After a while, the wind blew away the tent, and a few people fell from a height.