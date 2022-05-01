Watch: Son's reaction to his father graduating wins hearts on the internet

Watching your child graduate is overwhelming but watching your parents graduate after they have quit their studies long back and even after all these years when they decide to pursue studies again and watching them graduate is simply the best feeling ever.

Recently, a video of father graduating went viral on the internet. The father surprised his son by putting his cap and gown in a box to tell his son about his graduation.

In the video, the son is seen sitting on the chair and picking up the box. He looked confused at first but as soon as he looks at what was inside he was amazed to see a cap and gown and realized it belonged to his father who went back to college and is graduating soon. His reaction changed from being confused to being amazed. He looked at his father and the camera repeatedly. He then gets up gives a fist bump to his father and hugs him.

The video was shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram with the caption that reads “Father surprises his son with the news that he's graduating college. Son did not know his dad had gone back to college to finish his degree. Dad's cap and gown were in the box and his son’s reaction is everything.”

The video was uploaded yesterday and since then it had been watched 1 Million times and had received 92k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

