Watch: Smriti Irani shares video of guitarist dad, kid playing 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh

Union Minister Smriti Irani keeps her fans and followers engaged via constant posts on social media. Her posts range from witty to inspirational content, and go viral no sooner of being shared.

On Friday, the actress turned politician took to Instagram and shared on her story a clip of a father and child tuning to 'Kaise Hua' from the film Kabir Singh. The shared clip was originally posted on YouTube by Indranil Choudhury and later kept doing rounds on social media.

To not miss on what the video has, the singing by the duo is well in sync and feelingful. In the video that has resurfaced on the internet, we can see the father tuning to the guitar and singing the Kaise Hua' song. To sync and add essence to the musical rendition of the paarent, the child who also holds the instrument begins to cry aloud indicating the painful lyrics and scenes of the beat.

Watch the video, right here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: PM Narendra Modi waves at people during his roadshow in Gujarat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:19 PM IST