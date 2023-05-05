 WATCH: Smriti Irani shares her 25-year-old ad on menstrual hygiene and breaking taboo
Smriti Irani shared her first ad ever for a big company where she can be seen addressing the taboo around menstruation and many social media users have reacted to her posted video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
WATCH: Smriti Irani shares her 25-year-old ad on menstrual hygiene | screengrab- Instagram

Smriti Irani shared her 25-year-old ad on menstrual hygiene on her Instagram account. She wrote, "When your past 'whispers.' 25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact, such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour-based career for the model involved. Eager to start my stint in front of the camera, I said yes! After all, why should a conversation on menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then, there has been 'no looking back."

In the video, Smriti Irani is seen sitting on a chair talking about the menstrual cycle and addressing the taboo around it. "Periods are God's way of telling us that you are older and wiser," says Smriti Irani in the video.

WATCH:

This post was shared just a few hours ago, on May 4. Since being posted, it has been liked over 18,000 times. Many Instagram users also, reacted on Smriti Irani's post. Take a look:

There were many other comments as well. An Instagram user wrote, "Then and now, your voice, the style, the fluency, mastery over language, everything is still the same." Another posted, "A great fan of your unconventional thoughts and the command you have on language Smriti Ji!" A third person added, "Such an informative ad."

