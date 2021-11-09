e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue, says Ajit Doval dueing NSA-level regional security meeting on Afghanistan India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI under 'very poor' category, residents concerned about rising health risks
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:38 PM IST

Watch: Siddaramaiah's 'Arab Sheikh' look goes viral; BJP calls it 'gimmick to appease minorities'

FPJ Web Desk
Siddaramaiah | File Photo

Siddaramaiah | File Photo

Advertisement

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's "Dubai Sheikh's avatar" has gone viral on social media platforms.

The attire was gifted to him when he visited Congress leader Munawar Khan's residence in Mandya district.

The minority community party workers presented him the attire and prevailed upon him to flaunt it. The crowd cheered and clapped as Siddaramaiah wore it happily.

Sporting the look of a "Dubai sheikh", the leader posed for photographs with party workers. He had also spent time with family members of Munawar Khan. The photos and videos have gone viral on social platforms.

A tweet condemning the politician shows the video wherein he can be seen in the abovementioned attire.

Siddaramaiah, a vocal critic of RSS and launches scathing attack on "Hindutva", is known for his positive demeanor. He was also seen shaking a leg with party workers on earlier occasions. While the Congress workers have praised his new avatar, the BJP has slammed it terming it a "gimmick to appease minorities".

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.

ALSO READ

Who are Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel? Know everything about Dawood's aides whose names...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal