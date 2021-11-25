e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:09 PM IST

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer stuns Mohammed Siraj with card trick; video goes viral

FPJ Web Desk
Shreyas Iyer is well-known for his batting abilities, but did you know that he is also known among teammates for his magic tricks? Yes, you heard it right!

And now was Mohammed Siraj's chance to witness Iyer's magic in action away from the field.

Iyer performs a complete card trick setup in a video recently uploaded on social media by the BCCI. He instructs Siraj to pick a card from the deck, which he does, the 4 of spades. He also requests that Siraj show it to Ruturaj Gaikwad and hold the camera between his palms.

Iyer takes a card from the deck and rubs it over Siraj's hands, replacing the first card with another. It turns out to be the Joker instead of the 4 of spades, much to Siraj's amazement.

The BCCI praised Iyer's magic feat, captioning the video, "Weaving some magic with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned!"

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:09 PM IST
