e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:19 PM IST

Watch: Shocking video of actor Vijay Sethupathi being attacked in Bangalore airport goes viral; netizens are fuming

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

A video clip of an unidentified man attempting to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media.

According to various sources, including IANS, the incident occurred at the Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many people criticising the attack and calling for harsh punishment.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was dressed in a black and white checked shirt, was walking with security personnel when a man clothed in what appeared to be a white T-shirt appeared out of nowhere and severely attacked the actor from behind.

A person standing behind the actor was seen attempting to stop the attacker, but the attacker kicked Vijay Sethupathi, causing mayhem in the airport.

The attacker was quickly taken from the scene by the gunned security professionals, who also assured that the actor had a safe departure.

Even though the incident was not serious, the unidentified man, who was inebriated, was being a nuisance. After a little spat between the two parties, the actor and his crew decided to depart.

However, the individual is thought to have pursued the actor and attempted to kick him.

Have a look at a few reactions by enraged netizens on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Actor Milind Soman turns 55: Fans take to Twitter to share birthday wishes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal