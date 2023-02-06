e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Shocking truth of viral kidnapping video of woman from Bihar's Muzaffarpur comes to fore

In the said video, a young woman was seen being forced to sit in a vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Shocking truth of viral kidnapping video of woman from Bihar's Muzaffarpur comes to fore | Twitter video screengrab
Muzaffarpur: The case of abducting a girl in the bounds of Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar is in the headlines. The truth about the viral abduction video now out in the open and has surprised people. The incident of kidnapping is actually related to domestic dispute between a husband and a wife. The alleged kidnapping video had gone viral on Sunday.

As per a Zee report, in the said video, a young woman was seen being forced to sit in a vehicle in broad day light. After scanning the CCTV footage from the area and an investigation of 8 hours by the Ahiyapur police, the truth of the whole matter came to the fore.

The two people seen in the said video, Pooja and Chandan, teach in a private school in the district. The two got married a year back after falling in love with one another. The couple who reside in Aurai police station limits had a fight and the wife left her husband's home the same day. Chandan left the house in search of his wife and spotted her in the Ahiyapur. He stopped Pooja and convinced her to return home after which she sat inside his car and left for home.

The couple submitted a written application in the police station, narrating the fight after which the matter was closed at the end of the Ahiyapur police station.

