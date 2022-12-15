WATCH: Shoaib Malik drops The Mirza Malik show trailer on Instagram, here's what fans have to say | Instagram

The Mirza Malik Show is finally going live soon, the dates have been announced. On Sunday, i.e. December 18, the talk show would air their first-ever telecast on OTT platform Urduflix. Hours ago, Shoaib Malik dropped the trailer of their upcoming show on Instagram.

The highly anticipated show is aimed at addressing and discussing problems faced by couples and coming with quirky solutions towards it. After divorce rumours, the couple have made a come back to excitingly put forth this show to their fans.

Watch trailer:

The rumours started after some news reports claiming that the cricketer cheated on his wife and got into an affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Meanwhile, Malik told media in regard to the divorce rumours, “It is our personal matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

However, the comments section of this trailer posted on Instagram have adhered to the cricketer's say and refrained from discussing the personal life of the celebrity figures. Taking to react to the trailer of The Mirza Malik show, netizens expressed their eagerness to watch the duo host the program. They wrote, "You both looks beautiful together," while another added, "We are waiting for this interesting show."