Watch: Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta work out together, video goes viral

Bollywood star Preity Zinta has ruled millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills and on the other hand, India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has impressed his fans and followers with his batting skills and amazing sense of humor which has often gone viral on Instagram.

Dhawan and Zinta took to Instagram and shared a video of them recently.

In the video, both of them were seen being dressed up in gym gear and working out together. Tiger Shroff's iconic dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' originally from the film Heropanti played in the background.

Netizens couldn't stop reacting after watching the video as they flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "You are superb Shikhar.. you are someone who deserves more than what have been given to you...lots of respect for u."

This video was uploaded by the Punjab Kings opener and IPL team co-owner Zinta on their Instagram handles on Wednesday (May 11), and since then it has been watched 4 million times and has received 535k likes and multiple comments.

Watch the video:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:30 PM IST