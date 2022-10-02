e-Paper Get App
Watch: School boy rants over studying; here's what his 'paagal mumma' replies

The video of his cries and mother's adorable advice has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
In a video video, we can see a school-going boy crying for completing his lessons. While ranting over studies, he angrily addresses his mom as 'paagal mumma (crazy mom)' and says, "Padhai Karte Karte Buddha Ho Jaunga (By studying and studying, I'll grow old one day)."

The video of the little one receiving an adorable advice from his mother, after his cries and complaints, has gone viral on social media. What does the mother say to comfor him? She is heard saying, "Okay, grow up old, be an educated and literate old man rather than staying uneducated.

Watch viral video:

Read Also
Wait, what? Little girl 'plays' with huge spiders in viral video
article-image

